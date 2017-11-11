It shows we are all human - Hamilton reacts to Q1 crash

After crashing out in Q1 of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said: "Overcoming challenges is what makes life meaningful."

Lewis Hamilton said his surprising crash at the start of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix "shows we are all human".

The newly crowned world champion will start from the back of the field at Interlagos, after spinning out on his first hot lap in Q1.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas went on to claim pole, ahead of Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

"It is what it is. Of course it's unfortunate," Hamilton told Sky F1 when asked about his accident, from which he emerged unharmed.

"I tend to just look at it as challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them makes life meaningful.

"I just need to take whatever bubble of negativity comes from that experience and move forwards and try and grow from it.

"It's very unusual from me but it shows we are all human and things happen."

Hamilton finished third in Brazil for McLaren eight years ago after starting 17th on the grid.

"I will try to have as much fun as possible tomorrow [Sunday]," he added. "Years ago I came from quite far behind and had a great race."