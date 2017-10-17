Shrewsbury Town plan to introduce safe standing before the end of the season after reaching funding target

Shrewsbury Town have hit their crowdfunding target of £65,000 and will now proceed with their plan to install nearly 600 rail seats at their New Meadow home this season.

The English Football League's only unbeaten side and second in League One, Shrewsbury launched the online fund-raising campaign this summer.

Thanks to nearly 1,000 contributions from fans of clubs around the country and a £10,000 contribution from online betting firm FansBest, Shrewsbury can now apply for a licence to introduce a standing section.

Football grounds in England's top two divisions have been all-seater by law since Lord Justice Taylor's report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which left 96 Liverpool fans dead.

But as Shrewsbury have not played above England's third tier since the legislation was brought in, they can become the first club in England and Wales to put a standing section in a previously all-seater stadium.

In a statement, Shrewsbury's chief executive Brian Caldwell said: "We are delighted that Shrewsbury Town will be the flagship club in addressing this issue, which is so important to so many fans.

"We will now continue the process to introduce rail seating in the Salop Leisure Stand and we hope to have supporters watching home games from the safe-standing area before the end of the season."

