Shved-inspired Russia seal Eurobasket progression

Russia, Croatia and Spain all sealed their places in the Eurobasket knockout stage as each recorded a third straight win.

Aleksei Shved starred as Russia sealed their place in the Final Phase of the 2017 Eurobasket with a 76-67 victory over Belgium on Monday.

Shved produced another dominant display for the 2007 champions in Istanbul, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists as Russia made it three wins from three.

Croatia and Spain also confirmed their spots in the next stage after victories over Montenegro and Romania respectively.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's 23 points helped Croatia to a 76-72 win over Montenegro, while defending champions Spain thrashed Romania 91-50 without star man Pau Gasol.

Juancho Hernangomez, the youngest player in the Spain squad, ably deputised for Gasol - who will return against Croatia on Tuesday - with 18 points.

A strong first quarter from Serbia laid the foundations for their 80-74 win over Group D rivals Turkey, while history was made in Cluj-Napoca as Hungary recorded their first Eurobasket victory since 1969.

Adam Hanga was key to their 85-73 triumph over Czech Republic, the 28-year-old flirting with a triple-double before finishing with 31 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Davis Bertans bounced back from a damaged finger to inspire Latvia to a narrow 97-92 success over Great Britain, the power forward combining with Kristaps Porzingis to rack up 50 points.