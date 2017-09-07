Siaya farmer hits jackpot courtesy of Supabet247!

Onywera, a farmer from Kisumu County, pocketed a total of Sh1,000,000 after predicting correctly outcome of 11 matches

Joseph Onywera is the newest millionaire in town courtesy of gambling firm Supabet247.

Onywera, a farmer from Ahero, Kisumu County, pocketed a total of Sh1,000,000 after predicting correctly the outcome of eleven matches. He says it was not difficult and he was assisted by his son to get it right.

"This jackpot was so easy, I analysed the games with the help of my son and placed several bets using Sh50, and here we are, smiling."

