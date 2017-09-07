Sibusiso Khumalo could have his Kaizer Chiefs contract terminated

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender faces a bleak future at the Naturena-based club as the two parties are expected to part ways

Kaizer Chiefs full-back Sibusiso Khumalo could soon find himself out in the cold with the club reportedly considering terminating his contract.

The 27-year-old joined Amakhosi at the start of last season in a swap deal which saw Keegan Ritchie go to SuperSport United.

However, despite making a promising start to his career under Steve Komphela, Khumalo fell down the pecking order as soon as Tsepo Masilela rediscovered his form towards to the end of last season.

The arrival of Philani Zulu has helped his cause, meaning his chances of playing regular football this season have somewhat diminished.

Khumalo made 16 appearances in all competitions last term, but Komphela’s decision to allow him to join Bafana Bafana’s Chan squad for their qualifiers earlier this season cast doubt on whether or not the left-footed player is in his immediate plans.

Now, with the domestic transfer window a thing of the past, Khumalo’s only option would be to part ways with Chiefs in search of game time otherwise he would have to wait for the January transfer window to open before making a move.