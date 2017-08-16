Sibusiso Khumalo could leave Kaizer Chiefs on loan

The arrival of Zulu from Maritzburg United has pushed Khumalo further down in the pecking order, and Amakhosi are reportedly looking to loan him out

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sibusiso Khumalo could be loaned out before the closing of the current transfer window on August 31.

According to various media reports, the 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Amakhosi following the arrival of Philani Zulu.

Steve Komphela stuck to the tried and tested for the team's opening match of the season against SuperSport United in the MTN8.

Tsepo Masilela appears to have rediscovered his old form, but with the former Getafe defender having previously struggled with injuries, Zulu is seen as his long-term replacement, and therefore leaving Khumalo's chances of playing regular football in tatters.

Khumalo joined the Glamour Boys from Matsatsantsa in May 2016, and made 16 appearances in all competitions.

Amakhosi's decision to allow the full-back to join Bafana Bafana for this weekend's Chan qualifier against Zambia has also fueled speculation that he could be on his way out.

AmaZulu are reported to be monitoring Khumalo's situation very closely with a view to sign him should Chiefs decide to make him available.