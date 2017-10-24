Sibusiso Vilakazi urges Sundowns to dust themselves off with TKO title

Attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is targeting his first piece of silverware with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians take on Chippa United in the Last 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup this coming weekend, and having failed to win or at least reach the final of the MTN8, Vila is hoping they can go a step further this time around.

“There are no easy games. It’s a cup game and it’s one opportunity. The MTN8 did not go our way. So, it’s a chance to dust ourselves. It’s been a while since we’ve tasted glory in terms of trophies in our cabinet. So, we are looking to try by all means to get this one for the team. We face Chippa and then we will see from there,” Vilakazi told the media.

The 27-year-old said Sundowns will need to prepare thoroughly for Chippa, who have not lost a match since Teboho Moloi took over the reins from Dan Malesela over a month ago.

Vilakazi admitted that their failure to win silverware last season will motivate them even more to try and win this year's Telkom Knockout Cup.

“When we face an opponent, we try as much as possible to look at their games to see how they have been playing for a couple of games. It’s going to be important for us to study their team to look at their strengths and look at how they build up so that we are prepared,” he said.

“But most importantly it’s how we implement our game. We need to try and win and get to the next stage. It was disappointing not to win something last season. So, we are hoping to put ourselves in a good position whereby we are in the final," he added.