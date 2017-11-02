Siddle still dreaming of Aussie recall as Ashes looms

Peter Siddle, 32, is determined to impress Australia selectors, having not featured at international level since November last year.

Veteran Australia paceman Peter Siddle has not given up on wearing the baggy green again with the Ashes series against England looming.

Siddle is in the international wilderness, having not featured for Australia since suffering a back injury during his 62nd Test appearance against South Africa in November last year.

The 32-year-old bowler – who has claimed 211 Test wickets since his debut in 2008 – is down the pecking order, behind trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ahead of the opening match in Brisbane beginning November 23.

However, Siddle is still dreaming of representing Australia as he prepares to impress national selectors when Victoria face South Australia in the Sheffield Shield in Melbourne starting Saturday.

"If I didn't have the desire to play for Australia I probably wouldn't continue to play," Siddle told reporters on Thursday.

"I want to be a part of the Ashes at some stage but my first goal is to get back for Victoria and play some unrestricted Shield cricket.

"You always want to [send a message to selectors] but for me it's just exciting to be back playing after spending so much time off the park over the past 18 months.

"My body is 100 per cent, which is good, and I've pulled up well.

"I just want to play some consistent cricket over the next few weeks and see what happens."