Some sides might throw in the towel if they lose their first home game in brutal Champions Cup
This promises to be the most brutal, intense Champions Cup to date. It will make for compelling viewing, as it always does, but there is no doubt it is going to take a heavy toll. Already we have seen weekly injury updates from Aviva Premiership clubs that sound like the casualty list from the Crimean War. The Harlequins and Wasps squads are basically 70 per cent bandages and 25 per cent plasters.
Now you head into Europe where the intensity automatically goes up a couple of notches against French teams containing forward packs that would not look out of place in the battle scenes from Lord of the Rings, and Irish provinces who have been keeping all their internationals back for these games. Never mind the players, they will need to give physios GPS monitors at this rate.
It is for this reason I think the teams that will progress farthest will be the ones with the squads able to cope with the attrition rate. We may see some sides effectively throw in the towel if they lose their first home game. The majority simply do not have the resources to fight on two fronts. Losing at home makes qualification incredibly tough but not impossible. But with so much at stake domestically, I think a few directors of rugby will think we cannot afford to keep battering our assets in the hope someone else slips up.
My rule of thumb when assessing the groups is rule out a team’s three best players and think how they would do. How would Leinster fare without Jonathan Sexton, Sean O’Brien and Tadhg Furlong? Or Glasgow Warriors without Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray? We will see how Leinster do without Sexton on Friday against Montpellier.
Saracens are masters of this, as other than Maro Itoje, they have been rotating the rest of their Lions every week and have barely missed a beat in the Premiership. Their depth is unreal. If their first-choice front row of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Vincent Koch is missing then they can call upon Richard Barrington, Schalk Brits and Juan Figallo. That is staggering. I have them as one of my finalists.
Who will they be playing? My instinct says Montpellier. Unlike Saracens, they do not have much of a pedigree in this competition, but we saw they meant business in Europe when they won last season’s Challenge Cup, a competition French sides traditionally treat with utter disdain. Then Mohed Altrad, their owner, went and appointed Vern Cotter from Scotland and basically left his chequebook open. In came Ruan Pienaar and Louis Picamoles, two of the very best players in the history of the competition, and All Blacks fly-half Aaron Cruden. Add that to that a herd of Springboks and you are looking at some serious firepower.
Montpellier’s first hurdle will be to get out of probably the hardest of all the groups with Leinster, Glasgow and Exeter. They could just as easily finish fourth in that pool as champions. Exeter will be a really interesting team to follow. As English champions, the next stage of their evolution is to prove that they belong with the European big boys. The Chiefs’ high tempo, direct style should make for a fascinating contrast against the Warriors on Saturday night.
La Rochelle are my dark horses. They a bit like Exeter. Not the biggest spenders but they have developed a style that works and are tough to beat at home. Victor Vito adds that bit of stardust.
I still do not see any challengers coming from the Pro 14. The teams are good enough on paper, but week in, week out the base level of the Pro 14 is nowhere near as high as the French or English league. When the English and French teams come into Europe they need to step it up 10-15 per cent, whereas the Pro 14 guys are stepping it up 20-30 per cent from what they are used to playing week in, week out.
In that respect, the intensity of the Premiership, which has led to so many injuries, actually becomes a strength for the English teams as the season progresses.
Missing memories
When you are one of English rugby’s most disliked individuals, it is always heartening when someone comes along to take the heat off you. Thanks then to Rob Andrew, whose autobiography has been serialised in The Daily Telegraph.
I read another article this week about how some people have the ability to make up memories. So, they will end up sincerely believing events that never happened. That appears to be the case with Andrew. He genuinely believes all the mistakes that occurred on his watch were someone else’s fault and he had nothing to do with it. It is like someone driving a bus that crashes and then the driver blames the passengers.
