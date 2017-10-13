Some sides might throw in the towel if they lose their first home game in brutal Champions Cup

Austin Healy believes Saracens have the strength in numbers to reach at least the final of this season's Champions Cup - Action Plus

This promises to be the most brutal, intense Champions Cup to date. It will make for compelling viewing, as it always does, but there is no doubt it is going to take a heavy toll. Already we have seen weekly injury updates from Aviva Premiership clubs that sound like the casualty list from the Crimean War. The Harlequins and Wasps squads are basically 70 per cent bandages and 25 per cent plasters.

Now you head into Europe where the intensity automatically goes up a couple of notches against French teams containing forward packs that would not look out of place in the battle scenes from Lord of the Rings, and Irish provinces who have been keeping all their internationals back for these games. Never mind the players, they will need to give physios GPS monitors at this rate.

It is for this reason I think the teams that will progress farthest will be the ones with the squads able to cope with the attrition rate. We may see some sides effectively throw in the towel if they lose their first home game. The majority simply do not have the resources to fight on two fronts. Losing at home makes qualification incredibly tough but not impossible. But with so much at stake domestically, I think a few directors of rugby will think we cannot afford to keep battering our assets in the hope someone else slips up.

My rule of thumb when assessing the groups is rule out a team’s three best players and think how they would do. How would Leinster fare without Jonathan Sexton, Sean O’Brien and Tadhg Furlong? Or Glasgow Warriors without Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray? We will see how Leinster do without Sexton on Friday against Montpellier.

