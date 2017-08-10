Sierra Leone commence preparation for Nigeria clash

The Leone Stars have begun preparation for next month's showdown with the Super Eagles B at the Wafu Cup tournament

Sierra Leone home based national team have commenced preparation for September’s West African Football Union Cup tournament clash with Nigeria.

The Leone Stars were zoned in Group A alongside Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria, Mali, Mauritania, Guinea and Guinea Bissau at the Wafu Cup draws recently in Ghana.

Team's head coach, Abu Kamara had resumed training with invited 24 players to camp on Tuesday as they hope to battle for the top prize in the regional tourney billed to kickoff on September 9.

They will begin their campaign against Salisu Yusuf's men for a place in the quarter finals on September 10 in Takoradi.

The returning high-profile regional showpiece is scheduled to hold between September 9-24, 2017.

Invited Players



1. Isaac Caulker- [FC Kallon], 2. Prince Barrie- FC Kallon; 3. Mohamed Fofanah- FC Kallon; 4. Mohamed Rogers- East End Tigers; 5. Unisa Koroma - East End Lions; 6. Tamba Marrah - East End Tigers 7. Kempson Fofanah- East End Lions; 8. Abu Suma- FC Johansen; 9. Yeami Dunia- FC Johansen; 10. George Matta- FC Johansen; 11. Morie Allie- Bo Rangers; 12. Abu Diaby- Central Parade; 13. Alfred Sakilla- Central Parade; 14. Nathaniel Tongo Vulla- Ports Authority; 15. Mohamed L. Bangura - Ports Authority; 16. Donald Wellington- Ports Authority; 17. Ibrahim Fatoma- Old Edwardians; 18. Mohamed K. Sesay - Wusum Stars; 19. Amadu Barrie - Wusum Stars; 20. Brima Jalloh- Wusum Stars; 21. Mohamed Z. Bangura - Real Mark; 22. David Kamara - Mighty Blackpool; 23. Kabbah Tucker- Anti Drugs FC; 24. Mohamed Kamara- Kenema.