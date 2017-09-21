Sierra Leone FA president Isha Johansen faces fresh corruption charges

The 52-year-old female football president is facing new charges of corruption 48 hours after announcing her intentions to run for another term

Sierra Leone's Anti-Corruption Commission has charged FA president Isha Johansen with abuse of office and public funds.

It is the latest round of corruption allegations against Johansen, who had endured many controversies, internal wrangling and government interference since she took charge of SLFA in 2013.

The FA secretary general Chris Kamara was also named in the six-count charges filed by the nation's corruption-fighting agency.

In 2016, the nation's top football chiefs were arrested and held in detention over same allegations but were released later year in September.

Johansen, 52, who has since denied the charges, expressed dismay at the allegations lodged against her, which is coming two days after her reelection declaration.

"This announcement by the ACC was inevitable and predictable - I am deeply saddened," she told BBC Sports.

"It's another sad day for justice, integrity and patriotism in Sierra Leone, another sad day for any woman who dares to pioneer change.

"I don't know how my story will end, but nowhere will it be written that Isha Johansen ever gave up."

Johansen, who is the only female football president in Africa with SLFA secretary general Kamara are expected to appear in court on October 30.