Sigurdsson switch 'getting closer' as Clement waits on signings

With the midfielder is still a Swansea City player, the Swans boss is keen to see the player's future decided one way or the other

Paul Clement believes that a move to take Gylfi Sigurdsson away from Swansea City is getting closer as he waits to bring in further new signings.

The Swans drew their Premier League opener 0-0 at Southampton on Saturday, with Sigurdsson sitting out as he continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Everton.

And Clement's focus in the transfer market is to work on a solution to the situation regarding Sigurdsson as Swansea wait to see if they will be boosted by funds from his sale.

"I am not going to speak about incoming players," Clement said. "The only thing that's important at the moment is the Gylfi Sigurdsson situation.

"If that [move] does go through, then we can start acting on getting some of our targets.

"I don't really want to speak about other players because I don't think that's right until something is certain - and nothing will be certain until the Sigurdsson situation is sorted.

"We are still in a situation at the moment where there's a difference in opinion on the valuation of the player, but I don't think it's far off.

"I get the sense that it's getting closer."