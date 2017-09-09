Silva encouraged by steely Watford

Watford manager Marco Silva lauded his side's willingness to sacrifice silk for steel in Saturday's well-earned 2-0 win at Southampton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat both netted eye-catching goals to complete a second win in four Premier League matches, with the Hornets' determination at the back proving just as decisive.

The visitors gave up few chances despite losing defender Younes Kaboul to injury on the hour, holding firm to record their third clean sheet.

"It is the only possible way to compete at this level," Silva said of his side's willingness to put their bodies on the line.

"Sometimes we can do something special like today, other times not, but this is our way. This commitment, this attitude.

"All of the players understand our philosophy. These are our ideas and our philosophy as well."

Southampton's defeat means Mauricio Pellegrino's side have scored just once in five competitive matches this term, four of which they have hosted at St Mary's.

Pellegrino conceded the home side struggled to match Watford's desire.

"They were better than us in the second half. They won every single challenge and second ball and they created problems from these moments," the Saints boss said.

"After the international break I saw a little bit of low energy in some players."