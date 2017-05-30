Silva relishing Ederson reunion at Manchester City

The pair grew up together in the youth ranks in Lisbon and will no doubt help each other settle in under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City new boy Bernardo Silva hopes to be reunited with former Benfica youth team colleague Ederson at the Etihad Stadium for the 2017-18 season.

Silva's switch to the Premier League from Monaco was agreed last week, the attacking midfielder joining City for a reported fee of £43 million.

City's next move in the transfer market is expected to see the club strengthen their goalkeeping ranks, with Benfica's Ederson heavily linked with Pep Guardiola's side.

Silva and Ederson came up through the ranks together at Benfica before the former left for Monaco and the Portugal international would love to play alongside his old team-mate once again.

"Is it official yet? If he comes, of course I will be very happy because I know him very well," Silva told O Jogo.

"I had the pleasure of sharing a few moments with him coming through at Benfica.

"He is a great goalkeeper. If I can play with him [again], I will be very happy."

After victory over Vitoria Guimaraes secured the double for Benfica on Sunday, Ederson told Portuguese broadcaster RTP: "This was probably my last game for Benfica".

The 23-year-old has since travelled to Manchester for a medical with City.