Silver expects all NBA players to stand for national anthem

NBA commissioner Adam Silver insisted players will not kneel during the United States national anthem this season amid widespread protests.

Many NFL players have kneeled or sat during the national anthem in 2017, especially this past week after United States president Donald Trump said athletes who kneel should be "fired."

Trumps also rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to the White House after two-time MVP Stephen Curry publicly said he did not want to make the trip to Washington, while Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has been critical of the president.

Despite the demonstrations going on in the sports world, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said all players must stand for the national anthem.

"We have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem," Silver said on NBA TV.

"It's been our rule as long as I've been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem."

Silver also cited that roughly a quarter of NBA players are international, and that the anthem serves as a unifying force between team-mates.