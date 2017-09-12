Silvestre explains why Man Utd should be feared in Champions League

The former Red Devils defender believes Jose Mourinho has addressed deficiencies in key areas to make his side serious contenders in Europe

Manchester United have to be considered serious contenders in the Champions League after evolving under Jose Mourinho, says Mikael Silvestre.

The Red Devils tasted continental glory last season as they rounded off the 2016-17 campaign with a Europa League triumph.

That success means that they are back among the elite this term, with big money spent once again over the summer in an effort to cement a standing among such company.

Silvestre believes that United are capable of holding their own, with the deficiencies inherited by Mourinho having been addressed to make the Premier League leaders a fearsome opponent.

“I think the English teams will do well this year, apart from Spurs who have a tough group,” the former Red Devils defender told Sport360.

“They all have quality players with quality managers. I might be a Red Devil but I don’t think I’m being biased saying Manchester United will do the best, as the quality on their bench sets them apart.

“The transition from last season to this season is quite clear, they are being aggressive defensively and are quick in the transition.

“The team was not very quick going forward after recovering the ball but they now have the players to do that.”

United splashed out £75 million on Romelu Lukaku over the summer, and invested another £40m in Nemanja Matic.

The former has brought pace and power up front, while the latter has slotted seamlessly into a holding midfield berth.

Matic’s presence has allowed those around him to flourish, with Paul Pogba among those to have benefited after being freed to make more of an impact in the final third and help the “transition” from front to back which Silvestre considers to be key.