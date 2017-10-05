Simba Marumo doubts the new recruits can take Mamelodi Sundowns higher

The former Masandawana striker is concerned that the club have not improved on the squad sufficiently

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Hareaipha "Simba" Marumo has expressed doubt over the Brazilians latest acquisitions.

Following the departure of Keagan Dolly to French Ligue 1 club Montpellier and the injury struggles to the likes of Khama Billiat, Anthony Laffor, Tiyani Mabunda and Leonardo Castro, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane looked to reinforce his squad with the signings of George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa, Razak Brimah and Thokozani Sekotlong during the July/August transfer window.

However, not everyone is convinced that these signings have the ability to take Sundowns to the next level.

"I am not sure if the new recruits can take them higher. The standard they set last year was so high that I am not sure they can take it forward," Marumo told The Sowetan.

"I still have to see how the new-look side will fare. I am not sure they will reach the same level, but I personally hope they can do it," he added.

Meanwhile, Masandawana were recently knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Wydad Casablanca, and Marumo is counting on the Tshwane giants to bounce back in the league.

"It was disappointing because I expected them to go far. They have to bounce back in terms of picking themselves up after their elimination," he continued.

"I expect them to do a lot better domestically. It is a scar they will feel for a long time this season. If anything, they will feel pressure in all their PSL games, but I expect them to do well in the league," he concluded.