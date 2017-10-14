Simeone's Barca league hoodoo continues with draw

The Atletico Madrid manager nearly got his first league win against the Blaugrana on Saturday, but ultimately came up short again

Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Barcelona on Saturday meant Diego Simeone has still yet to win a league match against the Catalan club.

Saul Niguez's first-half strike looked to have secured the points for Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Luis Suarez headed home an equaliser in the 82nd minute.

The draw stretched Simeone's winless streak to 12 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, as the Argentine manager has lost eight and drawn four times against the Blaugrana.

0 - Diego Simeone has not won any of his 12 games as manager against Barcelona in La Liga (D4 L8). Frustration. pic.twitter.com/enxKxfOii5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 14, 2017

Overall, Atleti have now gone 15 league matches without a win versus Barca — a run that stretches back to February 2010, almost two years prior to Simeone's appointment.

Simeone has managed two wins against Barcelona in the Champions League however, winning 1-0 and 2-0 in the quarter-final second leg in 2013-14 and 2015-16, respectively.