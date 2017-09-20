Simeone lauds 'different class' Griezmann

The France striker was back to his best for Atletico Madrid in their 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao, according to his manager

Diego Simeone hailed Antoine Griezmann as "different class" following Atletico Madrid's 2-1 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Griezmann put in a superb individual display in Wednesday's clash at San Mames, assisting both of Atleti's goals as Simeone's side made the hosts pay for Aritz Aduriz's penalty miss when the scores were level.

The France star, who also had two goals disallowed, teed up Angel Correa for Atleti's opener before setting up Yannick Carrasco for what proved to be the winner with a sublime lofted throughball.

And Simeone believes it was Griezmann's finest display of the campaign to date.

"It was his best game this season," Simeone told reporters. "He is different class. He gives us fight.

"He reaches dangerous areas, he has vision. His pass to Carrasco was a delight.

"I think [the team] played a good game. To win at this place you cannot do it any other way than having a good game.

"We had chances. [Nico] Gaitan, Griezmann, we were good and had chances to make it more than 2-1."

The game would have been much different had Aduriz converted from the spot just prior to the interval, but Jan Oblak, who Simeone praised as one of the world's finest goalkeepers, lunged to his right to make a superb stop.

"Oblak did well for the penalty and helped us grow in the match," Simeone added.

"Oblak is an important goalkeeper, among the best in the world."