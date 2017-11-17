Simeone rules out Everton job, promising 'a couple of years at least' at Atletico

Diego Simeone has ruled out the prospect of leaving Atletico Madrid and taking over as manager of Everton.

The Premier League club have been linked with an audacious attempt to bring the Argentine to Goodison Park to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month.

Simeone admitted he was close to leaving Atletico after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2016 and there has been speculation this could be his last season in the Spanish capital.

However, the 47-year-old insists he plans to see out at least the majority of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, which expires in 2020.

"As I've said on various occasions, my future is tied to Atletico Madrid and they are going to have to put up with me for the next couple of years at least. I'm absolutely sure about that," he told a news conference.

Simeone also stressed star forward Antoine Griezmann is committed to improving his form at the club and is not distracted by transfer rumours.

Reports in France have suggested he has agreed to a €90 million switch to Barcelona at the end of the season, and the league leaders' head coach, Ernesto Valverde, suggested on Friday a pursuit of Griezmann was not out of the question.

