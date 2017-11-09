Simmonds replaces injured Curry for England

A wrist injury has ruled Tom Curry out of England's Test against Argentina, leading head coach Eddie Jones to recall Sam Simmonds.

Sam Simmonds has replaced the injured Tom Curry on England's bench for the Test against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Curry, who made his first, and so far only, England appearance away to the same opponents in June, hurt his wrist in training on Thursday.

The Sale Sharks flanker has been ruled out of the opening November international against the Pumas in south-west London as a consequence.

Fellow back-row forward Simmonds had been among the players released back to their clubs when head coach Eddie Jones trimmed his squad to a group of 26 on Tuesday.

But the uncapped Exeter Chiefs player could now make his international debut as a replacement this weekend.