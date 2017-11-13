Simmons can reach level of Jordan and LeBron - Longley

Luc Longley, who won three successive NBA rings alongside Michael Jordan from 1996 to 1998, feels the sky is the limit for Ben Simmons.

Former Chicago Bulls center and three-time NBA champion Luc Longley believes Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has the ability to reach the heights of basketball greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Simmons is only 12 games into his NBA career but the 2016 number one draft pick is already being compared to Bulls icon Jordan and Cleveland Cavaliers star James, who share nine league titles and as many MVP awards between them.

After his rookie season was delayed by a serious foot injury last year, Australian Simmons has hit the ground running this term with seven double-doubles and two triple-doubles for the emerging 76ers.

Simmons' record of two triple-doubles – after nine games – is something Jordan (58 games) and James (118 games) took time to achieve.

Longley, who won three successive NBA rings alongside Jordan in Chicago from 1996 to 1998, feels the sky is the limit for his 21-year-old countryman.

"His skill package is fantastic and his physical tools are fantastic," the 48-year-old – now working as assistant coach for Australia – told Omnisport.

"One of the things both Michael Jordan and LeBron James have that we're yet to see in Ben is the ability to stay injury free. No one knows what someone's resilience is going to be like. That will be important for him.

"Champions like Michael and LeBron learn how to lead men and inspire team-mates. Because he is such a young man, we haven't seen that from Ben but it's something that will become apparent as time goes on. All that's got to be proved. On early evidence, he has all the tools to do that."

On comparisons with Jordan and James, Longley added: "It's inevitable. We wouldn't be saying it if he wasn't good enough. We aren't saying it about many players.

"The proof is in the pudding. I'm sure that's what Ben has his focus on is being that good. He is making a convincing case given he's only played a handful of games.