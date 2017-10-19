Simmons replaces Rodda as Hunt misses out for Wallabies

Australia head coach Michael Cheika only made one forced change to his starting line-up, Rob Simmons moving into the second row.

Michael Cheika selected Rob Simmons in Australia's starting XV for their Bledisloe Cup showdown with New Zealand, resisting the urge to include Karmichael Hunt.

Hunt was the name on everyone's lips heading into Saturday's clash with the All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium, the Reds star tipped to feature in the Wallabies' 23-man squad after returning to camp following a three-month layoff due to an ankle injury.

However, Hunt missed out altogether as Australia head coach Cheika only made one forced change to his starting line-up, Simmons moving into the second row after Izack Rodda underwent shoulder surgery.

The starting side is otherwise unchanged following Australia's 37-20 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship on October 7.

Lukhan Tui takes Simmons' spot on the bench, while there is one new face in the squad with back-rower Ned Hanigan named among the replacements as the Wallabies seek their first victory against the All Blacks since August 2015.

Australia: Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Tui, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Henry Speight.