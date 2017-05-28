Simmy Nwankwo’s Crotone escape relegation from Serie A

Simmy Nwankwo's Crotone miraculously escaped the drop from the Italian topflight after defeating Lazio 3-1 at Stadio Ezio Scida.
Andrea Nalini’s brace inspired Davide Nicola’s men to victory to remain afloat after Empoli suffered a 2-1 defeat at Palermo.
The Pythagoreans appear destined for relegation at the beginning of April no thanks to their appalling run that saw them lose seven of eight matches.
But a change in fortune saw them step up their game – losing once in nine games, and finished 17th with 34 points from 38 matches.
25-year-old Simmy played a crucial role in this survival, netting thrice in 25 games for the Calabrese outfit.