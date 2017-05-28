Simmy Nwankwo’s Crotone escape relegation from Serie A

Though an unused substitute against Lazio, the Nigerian’s club ensured they missed demotion to Serie B on Sunday

Simmy Nwankwo's Crotone miraculously escaped the drop from the Italian topflight after defeating Lazio 3-1 at Stadio Ezio Scida.

Andrea Nalini’s brace inspired Davide Nicola’s men to victory to remain afloat after Empoli suffered a 2-1 defeat at Palermo.

The Pythagoreans appear destined for relegation at the beginning of April no thanks to their appalling run that saw them lose seven of eight matches.

But a change in fortune saw them step up their game – losing once in nine games, and finished 17th with 34 points from 38 matches.

25-year-old Simmy played a crucial role in this survival, netting thrice in 25 games for the Calabrese outfit.