Simon Grayson sacked by Sunderland after four months in charge

Simon Grayson was sacked after only one win in his four months in charge: Getty

Sunderland have parted company with manager Simon Grayson in the wake of the Championship side’s 3-3 draw with Bolton on Tuesday night.

The announcement was made 20 minutes after full-time at the Stadium of Light following what has been a dismal start to the season for the Black Cats, with the club currently sat in 22nd in the Championship.

Sunderland have picked up just one win under Grayson, who was appointed four months ago.

The former Preston North End boss took over in June, replacing David Moyes, who left after the club were relegated from the Premier League.

Simon Grayson has failed to turn around Sunderland's fortunes (Getty) More

In a statement released on the club’s official website, chief executive Martin Bain said: "Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here.

"While we hoped that Simon's experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature.

"In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary."

Sunderland, who haven’t won at home this calendar year, are now looking for their 10th permanent manager since December 2008.