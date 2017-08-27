Simon Mignolet dropped by Liverpool for Arsenal clash with Loris Karius to start

Simon Mignolet is still expected to meet up with Belgium: Getty

Jurgen Klopp is set to drop Simon Mignolet in favour of Loris Karius for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian goalkeeper has started every game for the Reds so far this season, shipping in seven goals in the process – including the last-minute equaliser in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Watford.

Mignolet is expected to take full part in the Belgium squad for next week’s qualifiers and it is understood that his dropping is not due to illness or injury – or that a move away from the club is pending.

Karius appeared to allude to his promotion to the starting XI on Saturday when he tweeted: “Big game tomorrow so no fight [Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor] for me tonight”.

Mignolet was reportedly told in training on Saturday that he would not be involved in the match against the Gunners with Klopp telling him he would be ‘rested’.

Karius was dropped for Mignolet midway through last season after a poor run of form, but the 29-year-old will be replaced in the matchday squad by Danny Ward.