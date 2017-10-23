Simon Zebo to leave Munster at end of the season ahead of move to France in deal that will halt Ireland career
Munster have announced that Ireland wing Simon Zebo will leave the province at the end of the season, with the fan-favourite expected to complete a move to France after being offered deals from “several European clubs” that will prevent him from being selected for the national team.
The 27-year-old British and Irish Lion, who featured on the 2013 series triumph of Australia, has made more than 124 appearances for the Irish province following his first-team break-through in 2010, scoring 275 points along the way, and has registered nine tries in his 35 Test caps for his country.
Both Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union attempted to tie Zebo down to a new contract, but a joint-statement released on Monday evening explained that they were unable to meet the vast sums of cash being offered abroad.
The wing, who is also able to play full-back, has scored two tries this season so far to help Munster into second place in the Pro14 Conference A as well as beginning the Champions Cup campaign unbeaten with a draw against Castres and an impressive victory over Racing 92 on Saturday, and his go-lucky approach on the pitch and charming personality off it has seen the Cork native form a strong bond with the fans at Thomond Park.
“This club has moulded me into the player and person I am today and I will forever be grateful for that,” Zebo said in a statement. “It has always been my dream to play for my home club, wearing the red jersey while representing my family, friends and local community.
“However, I have always noted the draw to play abroad one day, and in not taking this decision lightly I have decided on what's best for my family. With my partner Elvira and two young children, Jacob and Sofia, we are planning for our future and this is the right time for us to make the move.
“As much as I will miss everything about this place – the players, staff, supporters and friends for life – I know there are many more special nights in Thomond Park and Irish Independent Park to be had. I will continue to enjoy wearing my jersey with pride and will give my all in making sure Munster are successful this season.”
The move will prevent Zebo from being selected by national head coach Joe Schmidt, with the IRFU implementing a selection policy that restricts the New Zealander to choosing players from the four home provinces only. Former Leinster fly-half Ian Madigan is currently the highest-profile Irish player based abroad, having left for France and Bordeauz Begles in 2016 before joining Bristol earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that star centre Garry Ringrose will miss all three of Ireland’s autumn internationals next month due to a shoulder injury, adding to Schmidt’s selection concerns in midfield given that Ulster’s Jared Payne is yet to play this season since returning from the Lions tour with severe headaches.
"Garry is still a bit off so he is probably looking at the end of November,” confirmed Cullen on Monday.