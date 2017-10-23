Simon Zebo to leave Munster at end of the season ahead of move to France in deal that will halt Ireland career

Munster have announced that Ireland wing Simon Zebo will leave the province at the end of the season, with the fan-favourite expected to complete a move to France after being offered deals from “several European clubs” that will prevent him from being selected for the national team.

The 27-year-old British and Irish Lion, who featured on the 2013 series triumph of Australia, has made more than 124 appearances for the Irish province following his first-team break-through in 2010, scoring 275 points along the way, and has registered nine tries in his 35 Test caps for his country.

Both Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union attempted to tie Zebo down to a new contract, but a joint-statement released on Monday evening explained that they were unable to meet the vast sums of cash being offered abroad.

The wing, who is also able to play full-back, has scored two tries this season so far to help Munster into second place in the Pro14 Conference A as well as beginning the Champions Cup campaign unbeaten with a draw against Castres and an impressive victory over Racing 92 on Saturday, and his go-lucky approach on the pitch and charming personality off it has seen the Cork native form a strong bond with the fans at Thomond Park.

“This club has moulded me into the player and person I am today and I will forever be grateful for that,” Zebo said in a statement. “It has always been my dream to play for my home club, wearing the red jersey while representing my family, friends and local community.

I have always noted the draw to play abroad one day, and in not taking this decision lightly I have decided on what's best for my family

Simon Zebo

“However, I have always noted the draw to play abroad one day, and in not taking this decision lightly I have decided on what's best for my family. With my partner Elvira and two young children, Jacob and Sofia, we are planning for our future and this is the right time for us to make the move.