Simon Zebo omission signals Joe Schmidt's commitment to players based in Ireland
Simon Zebo has been excluded from Ireland's 38-man squad for the November internationals, just three days after Munster announced that he would be leaving the province at the end of the current season to play overseas.
Zebo's absence appears to reiterate the position of Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and the IRFU when it comes to not selecting players for the national side who are based outside of Ireland, even though there is no official policy in place. Tadgh Beirne, the impressive Scarlets lock who has signed to join Munster next season, has also not been named in the squad.
Zebo, who has nine tries in 35 Tests for Ireland, has been linked with a move to Racing 92 in the Top 14, where he would link up with former Munster and Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan as well as current Racing assistant coach Ronan O'Gara.
Schmidt has selected four uncapped players in the squad for next months' three Test matches which will see Ireland take on South Africa (Nov 11), Fiji (Nov 18) and Argentina (Nov 25) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
One of the quartet is Bundee Aki, the Connacht centre who was named Guinness Pro12 Player of the Season for 2015/2016 after helping the province win the Pro12 title. Aki, who was born in Auckland and whose parents are Samoan, qualifies on residency grounds having arrived in Ireland back in 2014.
The remaining uncapped players include Munster centre Chris Farrell, who recently returned to Ireland from playing in France with Grenoble, along with wingers Adam Byrne (Leinster) and Darren Sweetnam (Munster).
Wingers Andrew Trimble and Tommy Bowe, along with hooker Sean Cronin, are notable omissions from the squad.
"We have retained a core of experienced players but have also included a number of promising players that we hope will acquit themselves well," Schmidt said.
Ireland Squad
Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster) (Captain), Jack Conan (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Dan Leavy (Leinster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Sean O'Brien (Leinster), Tommy O'Donnell (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), James Tracy (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)
Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht) uncapped, Adam Byrne (Leinster) uncapped, Joey Carbery (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster) uncapped, Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Ian Keatley (Munster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Darren Sweetnam (Munster) uncapped