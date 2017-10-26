Simon Zebo omission signals Joe Schmidt's commitment to players based in Ireland

Simon Zebo has been omitted from Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad for the upcoming autumn internationals - PA

Simon Zebo has been excluded from Ireland's 38-man squad for the November internationals, just three days after Munster announced that he would be leaving the province at the end of the current season to play overseas.

Zebo's absence appears to reiterate the position of Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and the IRFU when it comes to not selecting players for the national side who are based outside of Ireland, even though there is no official policy in place. Tadgh Beirne, the impressive Scarlets lock who has signed to join Munster next season, has also not been named in the squad.

Simon Zebo will be leaving current club Munster for a club overseas Credit: Getty Images More

Zebo, who has nine tries in 35 Tests for Ireland, has been linked with a move to Racing 92 in the Top 14, where he would link up with former Munster and Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan as well as current Racing assistant coach Ronan O'Gara.