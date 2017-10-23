Simona Halep overcomes in-form Caroline Garcia to make bright start to WTA Finals

Simona Halep made a winning start to her WTA Finals campaign with an impressive 6-4 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia on Monday, the Romanian surging clear in the second set to subdue her in-form opponent at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Garcia was the last woman to qualify for the elite eight-woman event when the 24-year-old won back-to-back tournaments in China but her Red Group debut ended in defeat when the world number one halted her 11-match winning run in emphatic fashion.

There was little to choose between the aggressive baseliners in the first set but Halep seemed to step up a gear on the key points in the opener before hassling and harrying Garcia all over the court in the second to triumph in 88 minutes.

"I am really happy that I could win my first match as the No 1 in the world, it takes the pressure off," Halep, who had lost to Garcia in the China Open final this month, said in a courtside interview.

"I enjoy being in this position and hopefully I can play better in my second match than I did today."

While Halep was making her fourth straight appearance in Singapore, Garcia belied any signs of big stage nerves with a solid hold in the first game, displaying plenty of aggression and volleying well.

Halep, meanwhile, was slightly sluggish in the early exchanges before a superb passing shot on the run in the fourth game appeared to act as a trigger for the energetic play that eventually wore down her opponent.

The pair traded breaks midway through the opener before Garcia's serve completely fell apart as the set progressed and her second double fault of a calamitous ninth game gifted Halep a 5-4 lead.

Garcia was unable to put up much of a fight in the second set (Getty) More