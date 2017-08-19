Simpson, Armour share Wyndham lead

Webb Simpson and Ryan Armour share a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

American duo Webb Simpson and Ryan Armour moved into a tie for the lead at the Wyndham Championship on Friday.

Simpson and Armour posted consecutive rounds in the 60s to move a shot clear after day two in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A day after Matt Every's 61, the overnight leader slipped down the leaderboard as Simpson and Armour took control at 13 under through 36 holes.

Simpson – a North Carolina native and 2012 U.S. Open champion – carded a six-under-par 64.

Simpson had eight birdies and a pair of bogeys at Sedgefield Country Club.

Armour, however, was the star of the show with his flawless nine-under-par 61.

Having watched Every almost break the course record, Armour went close too thanks to nine birdies at the PGA Tour tournament.

Swede Henrik Stenson remains a shot off the pace heading into the third round following his 66.

Vaughn Taylor (66) and Ollie Schniederjans (63) are 11 under, a stroke ahead of Hunter Mahan (65), Kevin Na (63) and Davis Love III (66).

Every is six shots behind Simpson and Armour at the halfway stage after he shot a two-over 72.