Simpson wants Mahrez stay at Leicester City

The Algeria international is eyeing a move to the Yellow and Reds but the 30-year-old has urged the winger to remain with the Foxes

Danny Simpson has appealed to Riyad Mahrez to stay with Leicester City following his dazzling performance in the English Premier League outing on Saturday.

The former Le Havre’s player who is wanted by AS Roma was instrumental in the Foxes’ 2-0 triumph over the newly-promoted side, Brighton & Hove Albion.

The defender is confident that other players in the team are also looking forward to seeing the 26-year-old continue with the King Power Stadium outfit.

“When he’s like that he’s unstoppable,” Simpson told Leicester Mercury.

“He was unlucky in the second half, he had a little Maradona moment, and got his assists.

“I’m pretty sure everyone will say the same, you want your best players at the club.

“He’s a top player and enjoyed his Champions League football and if he stays we’ll be very happy.”

Mahrez will be expected to continue with this impressive form when Leicester City clash with Sheffield United in the League Cup on Tuesday.