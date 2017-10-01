Sinckler cited for alleged eye-gouging

Kyle Sinckler could face a lengthy ban following an incident involving Northampton Saints' Michael Paterson at Franklin's Gardens.

England prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged eye-gouging during Harlequins' Premiership defeat at Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The British and Irish Lion appeared to make contact with the face of Michael Paterson with his hand in the second half of Saints' 30-22 win at Franklin's Gardens while the two were on the turf.

Referee Luke Pearce awarded a penalty against Sinckler for ripping Paterson's scrum cap off, but saw no proof Sinckler was guilty of gouging after looking at replays.

Sinckler could face a lengthy ban, though, after he was cited by independent citing commissioner Chris Catling.

The 24-year-old will face a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on Tuesday.