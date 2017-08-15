Siphelele Ntshangase could be on his way to Kaizer Chiefs

Ntshangase's dream move to the Glamour Boys could be on the cards, according to latest media reports

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly in advanced talks to sign Siphelele Ntshangase from Black Leopards.

According to a source closed to Phakaathi, the two teams have already agreed a deal worth over R2 million for the attacking midfielder.

Ntshangase has been on the radar of the Glamour Boys for some time now, and with the Soweto giants having now approached Lidoda Dhuva, the deal could be finalized in the near future.

“I do not have all the details but I was told Chiefs have paid the R2 million plus that Leopards wanted. The details of the deal will emerge as the week progresses because I think Chiefs were waiting to come back from Durban. So, discussions could continue,” the source said.

If the deal has indeed been struck by the two teams, Ntshangase will then have to discuss personal terms with Amakhosi.

The Naturena-based outfit is looking to add more firepower in the attacking third to enhance their chances of winning trophies this season.

They have already crashed out of the MTN8 following a 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United this past weekend.