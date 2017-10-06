If Siphiwe Tshabalala is Kaizer Chiefs' best player then they have a problem, says Jabulani Mendu

Mendu agrees with other ex-Amakhosi players, who are questioning the quality of the current players

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabulani Mendu believes the club doesn’t have the fear factor.

“When it comes to Chiefs you wonder a number of things; is that prestige still there? Do opponents fear them anymore,” Mendu told the media.

Mendu, was widely known for his slick touches and passing when he arrived at Chiefs in the 2003/04 season, but he endured a frustrating spell marred with in-fighting with the management.

“That presence is no more there. At the moment anyone can don the Chiefs jersey, whereas in the past you needed to be damn good to be at Naturena,” he said.

At present, Chiefs are relying heavily on veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala and Willard Katsande.

“If Shabba (Tshabalala) is the best player there that tells you a lot that something is not right. They are lacking creativity and defensively they will need to improve,” Mendu added.

Many former Chiefs players have come out and questioned the club’s current state. Mendu is no different as the club once known for its swagger is in a steady decline.

“If your leading goal scorer last season is a midfield anchor (Katsande) then that is not good enough. We are talking Kaizer Chiefs here; where is that swagger, where is that flair,” Mendu bemoaned.