Siphiwe Tshabalala returns to Bafana Bafana as Stuart Baxter announces squad

Shabba hasn't played for Bafana Bafana in many years now, but his form at club level has caught the eye of Baxter and his technical team

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has announced a squad that will face Senegal in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers on Thursday morning.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo as well as defender Erick Mathoho have returned to the team after missing the previous encounter against Burkina Faso through injury and suspension respectively.

Dean Furman is also back in the team, but the notable inclusion is that of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The 33-year-old Amakhosi winger has been consistent over the past few months at club level, and he will get the opportunity to add to his 88 caps for the national team.

Bongani Zungu has made the cut despite his red card against the Stallions, and Baxter revealed that they will wait for the Disciplinary Committee to decide whether or not his suspension will be overturned.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Wayne Sandilands and Ronwen Williams.

Defenders: Thamsanqa Mkhize, Clayton Daniels, Erick Mathoho, Motjeka Madisha, Morgan Gould, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Tebogo Langerman and Sifiso Hlanti.

Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana, Dean Furman, Keagan Dolly, Andile Jali, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Lebogang Manyama and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Strikers: Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler and Dino Ndlovu.

Baxter said his selection was informed by their previous result against Senegal which was deemed null and void by Fifa.

"The win over Senegal in the last game in November 2016 was a contributing factor in selecting this squad," Baxter told the media.

According to Baxter, Shabba is the most influential player in the league, but above all, he felt his versatility will help Bafana overcome the Teranga Lions.

Bafana Bafana need to beat Senegal over two legs to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The first leg will be played in Polokwane on November 10, with the return leg scheduled for November 14 in Dakar.