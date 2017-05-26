Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United's Europa League victory has given city a 'lift' after terror attack

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United’s Europa League triumph has lifted the city as it comes to terms with Monday’s devastating terrorist attack that killed 22 people.

The city has come together as one this week with United and City together pledging £1m to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, along with individual £100,000 contributions from Wayne Rooney and Yaya Toure.

Both clubs pledged the sum to the fund which was set up to assist the families and dependants of the people who died in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, which also left 64 people injured, many of them critically.

United cancelled their pre-final press conference after the attacks and wore black armbands in Stockholm as there was a minute silence held prior to kick-off.

Ferguson paid tribute to the victims and thinks his former side's 2-0 victory over Ajax in the final of the Europa League may have boosted morale in Manchester.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: “First of all Manchester is a working class city and it has fantastic people there. They went through some difficult times in the past, they will get together because they've got a working class ethic about them and there's a great unity there in the city.

“I think United gave the city a lift and I think that was what it was about. We're all proud of them, it was a great achievement.”

Additional reporting by PA.