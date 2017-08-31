Sir Alex Ferguson sympathises with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho transfer saga ahead of deadline day

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson sympathises with Liverpool in Philippe Coutinho's long-running transfer saga as the Merseyside club made the Brazilian “the player he is today”.

Coutinho appears set to stay as part of Jürgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield despite handing in a transfer request on the first day of the new Premier League season in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club have seen three bids for Coutinho rejected out of hand by Liverpool, who have consistently said that the 25-year-old playmaker will not be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Speaking at the UEFA Elite Coaches Forum in Nyon, Ferguson described Coutinho’s agitation for a move as “disappointing” but suggested that Liverpool are correct to have adopted a firm stance.

“I think strong management is crucial in this situation. Part of your job as a coach also is to educate your players' character so they have a responsibility to what they're doing.

“Obviously, in some cases, that is changing a bit. It's disappointing because I'm sure that, in the case of Liverpool, they did a very good job in making Coutinho the player he is today.

“So, it's a bit disappointing but you have to deal with it and the transfer window doesn't help in that situation.

“If it closed in July, Coutinho would have continued playing and it would have been gone. The matter would have been over.

“The recommendation we look at is to close the window before the season starts, so everyone knows which players they've got and aren't waiting to see what the first results are going to be.”

Though the English transfer window closes at 11.00pm BST on Thursday, Barcelona have an extra day to submit a fourth bid and persuade Liverpool to sell.

The Spanish transfer deadline does not take effect until 10.59pm BST on Friday.