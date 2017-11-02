Sir Ben Ainslie says four-time America's Cup winner Grant Simmer is massive coup for Land Rover BAR

Sir Ben Ainslie has described the signing of four-time America’s Cup winner Grant Simmer as a “massive coup” for Land Rover BAR, and one which will significantly improve his team’s chances of success in New Zealand in 2021.

Simmer was announced yesterday as the new chief executive of the Portsmouth-based team, replacing Martin Whitmarsh who will head up a newly-formed BAR Technologies division.

And Ainslie said Simmer’s vast experience could only be of benefit to his team, who were knocked out by ultimate winners New Zealand in the semi-finals of the playoffs of the last Cup in Bermuda in June.

Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cups, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times. Notably, the 60 year-old was on board for Australia II's historic victory back in 1983 when they broke America's 132-year stranglehold on the Cup.

He won twice more with Swiss team Alinghi in the Noughties and then again with Oracle Team USA in 2013 when Ainslie famously came on board as tactician and helped to turn around an 8-1 deficit in San Francisco.

Although there has been no official announcement, Simmer’s departure as CEO of Oracle strongly suggests Larry Ellison’s team will not be challenging again.

“It’s a massive coup,” Ainslie told Telegraph Sport of Simmer’s arrival. “I’m really excited about it. We’ve obviously worked together a couple of times before and to be honest he was the only guy I wanted.”

Ainslie said he hoped people did not view Whitmarsh’s move as a demotion. The former McLaren F1 team principal will remain an “advisor” to the team but has moved to head up a new BAR Technologies division, which has been created to commercialise technologies developed through the America's Cup team.

Martin Whitmarsh couldn't commit full time to the BAR race team Credit: AFP More