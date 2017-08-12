Sir Mo Farah wins 5,000m silver at World Championships in final major track appearance

Mo Farah took silver at the London Stadium on Saturday night: Getty Images

Sir Mo Farah was unable to complete a golden double here at the London edition of the World Athletics Championships after claiming silver in the men's 5,000m final on Saturday night.

In what was his last major track appearance before retirement later this month, the 34-year-old finished with a time of 13 minutes 33.22 seconds - nearly one second behind gold-winner Muktar Edris of Ethiopia.

America's Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo finished in 13mins 33.20secs to take bronze.

Farah admitted after last Saturday's 10,00m victory that his quest for a double World Championship gold would be "tough" - and it showed as the 34-year-old struggled to assert his authority in tonight's race.

Despite holding his nerve for the first 10 laps, in what was a tight and bunched affair, his typical sprint finish was nullified by rival Edris who had broken free on the final back straight.

Approaching the final bend, Farah found himself stuck behind by the Ethiopian and his compatriot Yomif Kejelcha, with Chelimo also in contention.

Although the Briton was able to edge ahead of Kejelcha and the American - a dip of the head on the finishing line proved to be the difference for Farah - he ultimately failed to close the gap between himself and Edris.

Edris shocked the London Stadium to take gold (Getty Images for IAAF)

The Briton appeared inconsolable after crossing the line on Saturday, collapsing to the floor as he did so.

"I gave 110 per cent," he said in the immediate aftermath. "I don't think there was anything more I could have done. They worked as a team. The better man won.

"It's amazing to serve my country and win medals for them. Anything is possible."

British team-mate Andrew Butchart finished eighth in 13mins 38.73secs.

Farah, who had not lost a final in 2,176 days, having also won the 10,000m and 5,000m at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, is due to retire from track events at the end of the month, after the Diamond League final in Zurich, to focus on the marathon.