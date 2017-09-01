Situma: Tusker FC will not give up in defending title

The eleven times league champions are placed in the 9th position with 30 points and have not had the best of seasons

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have not had the best of seasons in all competitions this year.

The brewers were eliminated from Caf Champions League in the first round, before National Super League side Vihiga United eliminated them from GOtv Shield in the quarter-finals stage.

The eleven times league champions are placed in the 9th position with 30 points. Club captain James Situma says the team is still in the title race and the main aim is to defend the championship.

“It has been a tough season for us, we have not been at our best and sometimes we have dropped points,” Situma told Goal on Friday.

“Despite that we are still confident if we get positive result in the remaining matches we can still realize our target of winning this season's title.

"It is all about consistency, and I believe we have the squad to do that, the players are experienced and have been in this situation before."

Gor Mahia are leading the 18-team log with 44 points after playing 21 matches.