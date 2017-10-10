Israel FA deny Real Madrid star Isco was approached by pitch invader with knife

The Israeli FA and Jerusalem police have denied that a pitch invader arrested for approaching Real Madrid midfielder Isco was carrying a knife after local reports had claimed he dropped the blade on the field.

The Times of Israel and Ynet both reported that the Israel supporter was one of six detained on Monday night after invading the field of play, and had separated from his peers and was making a beeline for the Malaga-born playmaker when police intervened.

But local police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Spanish news agency EFE that the Spain players had not been under no risk at any moment and that the incident was under control.

"There was no security incident. The usual security measures were carried out last night, during and after the game," he said.

And the Israeli FA issued a similar denial: "According to all the information we have, there is no evidence or indication that a knife was carried by anyone who ran onto the field," IFA communications director Shlomi Barzel told Marca.

"We do not know yet where these reports have come from, they are false."I do not think Spain have been welcomed to a stadium outside of their country with as much affection as they were here. "Especially Isco, who was the subject of many positive chants and banners, as were all of the players out on the pitch."

Spain beat Israel despite having already secured qualification. Asier Illarramendi scored for a rotated La Roja, while Israel had no chance of qualification for Russia after managing just three wins.