Six NSL players suspended for weekend matches

Six players have been suspended for this weekend’s National Super League (NSL) matches.

Agro Chemical is the most affected with three players sidelined for the weekend’s games against third-placed Ushuru.

Emmanuel Kapchanga of Agro Chemical will miss his side's match against Ushuru after receiving a red card, same as Anthony Gichagwa and Andrew Juma who have both accumulated five yellow cards.

Also suspended are Ayub Asila of GFE 105, MOSCA’s Tetie Olesu and Kevin Obwoka of Kenya Police.

Asila will sit out against Administration Police while Olesu and Obwoka will be out when their respective clubs clash this weekend.

Vihiga United and KCB occupy automatic top two positions for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

Suspended players:

Ayub Asila GFE 105 (Administration Police)

Tetie Olesu MOSCA (Kenya Police)

Anthony Gichagwa Agro Chemicals (Ushuru)

Andrew Juma- Agro Chemical (Ushuru)

Emmanuel Kapchanga Agro Chemical (Ushuru)

Kevin Obwoka-Kenya Police (MOSCA)