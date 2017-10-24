Siyabonga Nomvethe targets Kaizer Chiefs scalp following record-breaking goal over Sundowns

The veteran achieved yet another landmark in his remarkable career over the weekend

AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe, who turns 40 in December, comes up against his former club Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout last 16 this coming weekend following his recent goalscoring milestone.

“I’m delighted to get the record. I don’t pay too much attention to individual accolades. As a striker I want to score goals. I’m not obsessed with records but it is nice to achieve them,” Nomvethe told IOL.

Following his introduction from the bench against Mamelodi Sundowns, Nomvethe went on to score his 111th PSL goal in Tshwane to become the league's all-time leading scorer.

Despite his age, the evergreen marksman has no intentions of slowing down as he shifts focus to the Amakhosi, where he spent three seasons before moving to Europe in 2001.

“My legs will tell me when to stop. I want to continue to score goals and contribute wherever I am. I’m happy that my goal against Sundowns played a part in our victory and I also want to help the team win against Chiefs,” Nomvethe said.

Given his amount of goals, ‘Bhele’ will request videos of his previous games and come up with a top five of his best goals, and is delighted to have reached this landmark with his hometown club.

“I have scored a lot of goals over the years. I think I will take videos of my previous games and watch them, then I can come up with my top five best goals. I never expected that I will go this far in my career. What makes this record so special it is the fact that I achieved it with a KZN team, my home side,” Nomvethe said.