Siyanda Xulu hoping to win first major cup with Maritzburg United

Xulu joined the Team of Choice to the surprise of many following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs earlier this month

Maritzburg United defender Siyanda Xulu hopes to break his duck and win some silverware as a PSL player having fallen short on a number of occasions in the past.

“Yes, I won my first trophy in Russia three years ago…I’ve been in the semi-finals and finals (here), but the gold medal has eluded me,” Xulu told The Star.

His new club has reached the semi-finals of the 2017 MTN8 Cup, the Team of Choice are also looking for their first major trophy.

“Right now I’m working on achieving that dream. I want to win a cup in South Africa. It’s going to be the cherry on top to win it with a KZN team since I’m from this province,” he said.

The 26-year-old played for Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Russia's Rostov FC where he won the Russian Cup during the 2013/14 season.

On the domestic front, he has only attained silver medals after Chiefs lost in the MTN 8 and Telkom Knockout finals in 2015.

Maritzburg visit SuperSport United in the MTN 8 semi-final first-leg on Saturday, brimming with confidence after winning their opening three games in all competitions without conceding.