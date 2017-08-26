Siyanda Xulu hoping to win first major cup with Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United defender Siyanda Xulu hopes to break his duck and win some silverware as a PSL player having fallen short on a number of occasions in the past.
“Yes, I won my first trophy in Russia three years ago…I’ve been in the semi-finals and finals (here), but the gold medal has eluded me,” Xulu told The Star.
His new club has reached the semi-finals of the 2017 MTN8 Cup, the Team of Choice are also looking for their first major trophy.
“Right now I’m working on achieving that dream. I want to win a cup in South Africa. It’s going to be the cherry on top to win it with a KZN team since I’m from this province,” he said.
The 26-year-old played for Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Russia's Rostov FC where he won the Russian Cup during the 2013/14 season.
On the domestic front, he has only attained silver medals after Chiefs lost in the MTN 8 and Telkom Knockout finals in 2015.
Maritzburg visit SuperSport United in the MTN 8 semi-final first-leg on Saturday, brimming with confidence after winning their opening three games in all competitions without conceding.