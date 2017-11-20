Sizing John ‘fit as he can be’, insists Jessica Harrington

Bristol De Mai, from the in-form stable of Nigel Twiston-Davies, has been made the 13-8 favourite, ahead of the Gold Cup winner Sizing John, by the sponsors for Saturday’s

Betfair Chase at Haydock after he was one of only seven horses left in the first leg of the Jockey Club’s £1 million triple crown.

The grey six-year-old’s only ­victory last year came at Haydock when he won the Peter Marsh Chase in the mud but Twiston-Davies has always talked of him in terms of being a Gold Cup horse and he made a winning reappearance at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall Chase. However, as much as anything he owes his position at the head of the market to a wet weather forecast for the north-west.

Jessica Harrington has sent Sizing John, who became the first horse to win the Irish, Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cups, to The Curragh, Naas and Punchestown for gallops to ensure he is as fit as she can get him for his first race back.

“Sizing John galloped over a mile and a half after racing at Punchestown,” said Harrington on Monday. “That went grand and I was very happy. He jumped round Naas the previous weekend and did that very well, too. He’s as fit as we can get him without a run.”

What is putting a degree of doubt in her mind, however, are the three hard races he had last season. “They might leave their mark on him,” she said before adding more positively, “but he had hard races the season before and he came out of those well, so he should be fine.

“He’s a very relaxed horse and his trump card is that he can jump at two-mile speed in a three-mile race. Every time he lands you can steady him back and let him fill up his lungs. It’s a big day on Saturday. It’s a good race and everybody will be gunning for him.”

His jockey Robbie Power said his biggest worry would be the ground if it is very deep. “It could be very soft and he would prefer it much quicker than that.”

Other entries in the race are Cue Card, Outlander, Tea For Two, Traffic Fluide and Shantou Flyer.