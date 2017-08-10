Skipper Croker commits to Raiders

Long-serving skipper Jarrod Croker has signed a new deal with Canberra Raiders until the end of the 2020 season.

Record-breaking captain Jarrod Croker believes Canberra Raiders have the potential to be crowned NRL champions after signing a two-year contract extension.

Croker gave the Raiders a major tonic on Thursday by committing to the club until 2020.

The 26-year-old skipper is already the Raiders' leading all-time points scorer and thinks he could be celebrating more than individual achievements after extending his stay in Canberra.

"I'm a proud Raider and to re-sign at the club is something I've always wanted to do," Croker said.

"We've got a wonderful group of players and coaches here who I believe have the talent to win a premiership and I'm looking forward to being a part of that.

"We've still got the opportunity to play finals footy this year which is exciting and I know the teams focused on winning the last four games of the season and playing in the finals."

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said: "Re-signing Jarrod was an easy decision for us as he's an extremely valuable asset both on and off the field.

"He's setting records at the club which may never be broken and we know he's the right player to lead the team into the future.

"As captain, he continues to impress us with his leadership of the team and we know he commands the respect of his peers and the club’s members and supporter base."