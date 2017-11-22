Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement

Former Australia midfielder Josip Skoko believes Ange Postecoglou's replacement should be local as Graham Arnold looms as the next head coach of the World Cup-bound Socceroos.

Despite securing Australia's spot in Russia next year via the inter-continental play-offs last week, Asian Cup-winning boss Postecoglou resigned on Wednesday.

Speculation over his future had dominated headlines since the Socceroos overcame Syria in an AFC play-off in September, with the 52-year-old non-committal on his plans throughout the vital stages of Australia's qualifying campaign.

Discussions over Postecoglou's successor have centred on Sydney FC head coach and two-time A-League champion Arnold, who spent a brief stint in charge of the national side following Guus Hiddink's memorable reign in 2006.

Whether it is Arnold or not, ex-Wigan Athletic and Hajduk Split player Skoko – who earned 51 international caps and featured at the 2006 World Cup – feels Football Federation Australia (FFA) should stick with an Australian coach.

"You have to look at what's there. It's all good and well that we want to have someone who is similar to Ange or plays great football, but you have to see who is available and wants the job," Skoko told Omnisport.

"It's not an easy job to find a new coach. I think they went down the right path by having Australian coaches, because it's difficult for a foreign coach to come and understand the way football is played in Australia, the challenges Aussies playing abroad face. It's very unique.

"It would be a lot easier to have a local coach but they have to fit the bill. Obviously someone like Arnie [Arnold] has done it before. He has the runs on the board. He's certainly done well with Sydney FC in recent years. He has led the national team before so he understands it all inside out. Arnold is something the FFA will consider for all of those reasons.