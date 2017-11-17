Skriniar: I am not interested in Barcelona

The defender moved to San Siro in the summer, but his impressive performances have seen him linked with a move to the Spainish side

Milan Skriniar has pledged his future to Inter despite being linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Skriniar only made the switch to San Siro in July but he has already proved a big success as Luciano Spalletti's side have kept pace with Napoli and Juventus in the title race in Serie A.

Inter are only two points behind leaders Napoli after 12 unbeaten games, winning nine and drawing three, with Skriniar forming an impressive central defensive partnership with Miranda.

The 22-year-old's form has already seem him touted as a future star at Camp Nou, but the Slovakia international has no intention of swapping Italy for Spain.

"I am not interested in Barcelona," he told Mediaset Premium. "I play for Inter and my objective is to play for Inter. I want to get them to win.

"I am very happy with my season so far and must continue like this."

While many players have one eye on the World Cup next year, Skriniar's Slovakia failed to qualify – finishing as the lowest ranked runner-up – so he is solely focused on leading Inter in the Scudetto challenge.

He added: "We have to forget what happened on international duty and focus only on our club.

"The objective is the Champions League. We want to be high in the table and think match by match. It's difficult to talk about the Scudetto at the moment, there are still a lot of games left."