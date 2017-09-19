The sky is the limit for Jordon Ibe, says Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe

The former England international is impressed with the 21-year-old’s performance after the Cherries recorded their first league win of the season

AFC Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe believes Jordon Ibe has the potential to become one of the best players after his laudable performance against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 65th minute to set up goals for Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe as the Cherries rallied from a goal down to record their first Premier League win in this campaign.

Defoe disclosed that he has been impressed with the display of the former Liverpool midfielder and hopes he continues with this good form all through the season.

"There's so much to come from him, he's such a good player. I've been really impressed with him since I've been at the club,” Defoe told Eastbourne Herald.

"It's not always easy when you're young, there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders when people expect you to do so much.

"It's all about confidence and I just hope he takes confidence from what he did. It's not always easy to come off the bench and make that sort of impact. He changed the game and hopefully he can kick on now and really show his quality because he's a top player.

"The sky's the limit for him, I feel. Technically, he's so good and we're lucky to have someone like that in the dressing room with that sort of quality."