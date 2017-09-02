Slattery retains Czech Masters lead going into final round

He started the third round three shots behind, but Lee Slattery now leads the Czech Masters by five with 18 holes to go.

Lee Slattery produced a flawless third round of 67 to move into a two-shot lead at the Czech Masters.

Heavy rain at the Albatross Golf Resort on Friday meant that a number of the field were unable to finish their second rounds.

Slattery, though, had the benefit of completing round two before the weather intervened and led going into Saturday's play.

However, expectant father Slattery found himself three shots behind English compatriot Chris Hanson when round two was finally completed by the remainder of the field.

Hanson led by four at one point in round three but fell back to seven-under overall following a three-over 75 on Saturday, carding three bogeys and doubles on four and 18.

By contrast, Slattery continued his upward momentum, making the turn in 33 before gains at 13 and 15 took him to 12 under for the tournament.

Haydn Porteous played 33 holes in the day and, after finishing his second round with a 69, moved to 10 under thanks to a five-under 67.

The South African's sole blemish in round three came at the 17th, and he immediately atoned for that by birdieing the last.

Pontus Widegren is four shots off the lead on eight under, with Jonathan Thomson joining countryman Hanson in a share of fourth after carding a four-under 68.

The two top-50 players in the field, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Fitzpatrick, are well off the pace at two under and one under respectively after 54 holes.